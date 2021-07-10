Watch: Aaron Rodgers Drains An Incredible Golf Shot

Some gifted athletes have a knack for being good at pretty much any sport they try and play. NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is one of those athletes.

It’s been quite a year for Rodgers. He got bounced by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship, won the 2020-21 NFL MVP, became engaged to fiancé Shailene Woodley and has made it clear he no longer wants to play for the Packers. Oh, and he’s played plenty of golf this summer.

Last week, Rodgers paired up with Bryson DeChambeau to beat Brady and Phil Mickelson in The Match 2021. On Saturday, Rodgers continued to amaze on the golf course while competing at the American Century Championship (a celebrity golf tournament in Nevada).

Rodgers drained a beautiful chip on his third shot at No. 11 on Saturday. Take a look.

Like we said, Aaron Rodgers is one of those gifted athletes that’s pretty much good at everything. Well, maybe not everything.

Rodgers hasn’t handled the 2021 off-season very well. He’s made an enemy out of the Packers and their fans. Not to mention, he hasn’t even shown up to any of Green Bay’s off-season practices or workouts.

It appears Rodgers is committed to not playing for the Packers this upcoming season. But unless Green Bay trades him, he’ll either have to suit up in the green and yellow or risk losing out on his entire 2021-22 salary. Something tells us he’ll pick the former.