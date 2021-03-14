Watch: Here’s The Worst Shot Of The Day On No. 17 At The Players

The 17th hole at The Players Championship requires a ton of precision. If a golfer mishits his tee shot, he could very well end up in the water.

That’s exactly what happened to Brendan Todd, who produced a brutal shank on his first shot on No. 17 during today’s final round.

Instead of hitting his pitching wedge onto the green, Todd missed badly to the right, pushing the ball toward the wrong island and into the drink.

All the veteran golfer could do was smile and laugh.

There's no good hole to shank it on. 17 might be the worst. pic.twitter.com/DZFFuYcEQN — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 14, 2021

Todd was at -5 heading into No. 17, so he wasn’t quite in contention. That makes it a lot easier to brush off this miscue.

As for the top of the leaderboard, Lee Westwood is all alone in first at -12 for the weekend. Four golfers (Justin Thomas, Sergio Garcia, Corey Conners and Doug Ghim) are two shots off the lead and tied for second.

You can watch the final round of The Players Championship from TPC Sawgrass on NBC and the Golf Channel.