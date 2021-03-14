The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Watch: Here’s The Worst Shot Of The Day On No. 17 At The Players

Golfer Brendan Todd hits an approach shot.LEXINGTON, KY - JULY 20: Brendan Todd hits his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 20, 2018 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The 17th hole at The Players Championship requires a ton of precision. If a golfer mishits his tee shot, he could very well end up in the water.

That’s exactly what happened to Brendan Todd, who produced a brutal shank on his first shot on No. 17 during today’s final round.

Instead of hitting his pitching wedge onto the green, Todd missed badly to the right, pushing the ball toward the wrong island and into the drink.

All the veteran golfer could do was smile and laugh.

Todd was at -5 heading into No. 17, so he wasn’t quite in contention. That makes it a lot easier to brush off this miscue.

As for the top of the leaderboard, Lee Westwood is all alone in first at -12 for the weekend. Four golfers (Justin Thomas, Sergio Garcia, Corey Conners and Doug Ghim) are two shots off the lead and tied for second.

You can watch the final round of The Players Championship from TPC Sawgrass on NBC and the Golf Channel.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.