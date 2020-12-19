Watch: Charlie Woods’ Incredible Shot Is Going Viral

Charlie Woods, Tiger’s 11-year-old son, is showing flashes of potential greatness as of late. His latest shot at the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort is going viral Saturday afternoon. Charlie and his dad, Tiger, are playing in the father-son event for the first time.

Charlie’s made plenty of headlines this week. The rising golf star has so many similarities – especially on the course -to his old man. Just take a look for yourself.

Charlie Woods.

Tiger Woods. Home on the range. 🏌️🏌️ pic.twitter.com/KnSM6bPrmk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 17, 2020

That isn’t the only video Charlie’s been in that’s gone viral this week. The 11-year-old is gaining plenty of fans after a beautiful shot at the PNC Championship Saturday afternoon.

With his dad standing just a few feet behind, Charlie hit a beautiful shot that landed just about four feet from the hole. He then sank the four-footer for an eagle (yes, you read that right).

This kid is a star in the making. Take a look.

Tiger’s 11-year-old son Charlie is putting on a show 🔥 (via @PGATOUR)pic.twitter.com/r46RJp7Y07 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 19, 2020

The Charlie Woods hype train is off and running, as it should be. After all, his dad is the best golfer of all-time.

Charlie’s popularity is starting to explode this year. He’s participated in more public events, including a junior golf tournament back in August. Charlie dominated the event, shooting a 33 in nine holes and beating the second-place finish by five strokes.

Charlie’s been able to learn from the best, so it comes as no surprise he’s excellent at the sport. But we never imagined he’d be this good so early on.

Charlie has a chance of soon becoming one of the most-popular young athletes of his generation.