Watch: Donald Trump's Tee Shot At Pro-Am Is Going Viral
Former President Donald Trump is participating in the LIV Golf Pro-Am this Thursday morning.
At the first tee, Trump took a few practice swings before taking his shot. It was met with a decent applause from the nearby crowd.
After the applause concluded, Trump remarked: "Glad that's over with."
"Right side of the fairway off the first tee for the former president of the United States. 'Glad that’s over with,' Trump said," tweeted Adam Woodard.
Trump has been highly complimentary of LIV Golf in recent weeks.
"I do think that the publicity that they’ve gotten, more than anything, has been a great thing for them," Trump said Monday during an interview with The Wall Street Journal. "I think the publicity they’ve gotten is worth billions of dollars. It’s one of the hottest things to have happened in sports, and sports is a big part of life."
Trump is playing alongside his son, Eric Trump, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau.