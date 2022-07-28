Watch: Donald Trump's Tee Shot At Pro-Am Is Going Viral

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - JULY 10: Donald Trump plays a round of golf after the opening of The Trump International Golf Links Course on July 10, 2012 in Balmedie, Scotland. The controversial £100m course opens to the public on Sunday July 15. Further plans to build hotels and homes on the site have been put on hold until a decision has been made on the building of an offshore windfarm nearby. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump is participating in the LIV Golf Pro-Am this Thursday morning.

At the first tee, Trump took a few practice swings before taking his shot. It was met with a decent applause from the nearby crowd.

After the applause concluded, Trump remarked: "Glad that's over with."

"Right side of the fairway off the first tee for the former president of the United States. 'Glad that’s over with,' Trump said," tweeted Adam Woodard.

Trump has been highly complimentary of LIV Golf in recent weeks.

"I do think that the publicity that they’ve gotten, more than anything, has been a great thing for them," Trump said Monday during an interview with The Wall Street Journal . "I think the publicity they’ve gotten is worth billions of dollars. It’s one of the hottest things to have happened in sports, and sports is a big part of life."

Trump is playing alongside his son, Eric Trump, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau.