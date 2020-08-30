The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Watch: Dustin Johnson Just Made An Insane Putt To Force Playoff

A closeup of Dustin Johnson.AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 08: Dustin Johnson of the United States looks on during a practice round prior to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Putts don’t get any better than the one Dustin Johnson just made to force a playoff at the BMW Championship.

We have a sudden death playoff at the BMW Championship thanks to the ridiculous putt from Johnson on the last hole of his round.

Johnson, needing to sink the putt to force a playoff against Jon Rahm, made one of the craziest 43-foot putts we’ve seen in a long time.

It doesn’t get any better than that.

Golf fans are going crazy over it.

The playoff is shaping up to be an incredible one, too.

Johnson will face Jon Rahm in the sudden death playoff. Both Johnson and Rahm have been playing incredible golf this season, rising to the top of the world rankings.

The finish to the BMW Championship can be seen on NBC.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.