Watch: Dustin Johnson Just Made An Insane Putt To Force Playoff

Putts don’t get any better than the one Dustin Johnson just made to force a playoff at the BMW Championship.

We have a sudden death playoff at the BMW Championship thanks to the ridiculous putt from Johnson on the last hole of his round.

Johnson, needing to sink the putt to force a playoff against Jon Rahm, made one of the craziest 43-foot putts we’ve seen in a long time.

Dustin Johnson my goodness pic.twitter.com/gMeMvWcSvm — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) August 30, 2020

It doesn’t get any better than that.

Golf fans are going crazy over it.

Holy crap Dustin Johnson. That was AMAZING. — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) August 30, 2020

The playoff is shaping up to be an incredible one, too.

Johnson will face Jon Rahm in the sudden death playoff. Both Johnson and Rahm have been playing incredible golf this season, rising to the top of the world rankings.

The finish to the BMW Championship can be seen on NBC.