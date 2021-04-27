Watch: Golfer’s Reaction To Making PGA Tour Is Going Viral

There are few things in sports like seeing an athlete finally accomplish a lifetime goal. Golf fans were able to witness that with longtime pro Michael Visacki on Monday.

After seven years of trying, the 27-year-old Visacki finally qualified for a PGA Tour event yesterday. He’ll be participating in the Valspar Championship this weekend in Tampa.

Visacki, a Central Florida alum, has come close to qualifying in the past, but never finished the deal until Monday. He did so by sinking a clutch 20-foot putt, which you can see below.

THIS is what Mondays are all about: Michael Visacki turned pro 7 yrs ago, has been one of the best dev tour players in country. Near misses at Q school… Just made a twenty footer to get into his first ever PGA TOUR event. pic.twitter.com/sRMB4JIK4M — Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) April 26, 2021

As emotional as Visacki was when he sank the putt, he was even more so when he spoke with his father and told him the good news.

“I made it,” he can be heard saying through tears.

"I made it." ❤️ Michael Visacki fights back tears as he tells his father that he's reached a lifelong goal of competing on the PGA TOUR. He successfully Monday-Qualified for the @ValsparChamp. pic.twitter.com/5ci5L1KoLp — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 26, 2021

This is a reminder of some of the positive aspects of sports that we don’t always get to see. Congratulations to Mike on finally realizing a dream that was a long-time coming.

We’ll be rooting for him to have a good showing in his PGA Tour debut this weekend.