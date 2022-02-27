Watch: Golfer Uses His Putter Out Of Bunker In Viral Shot

One golfer decided to do something a little crazy on Sunday.

Lee Hodges brought out his putter on the 15th hole after his ball landed in the bunker. It’s not something you see every day, but Hodges did the best he could in an unusual situation.

Hodges then used his regular club to hit the ball out of the rough grass before missing a putt on the fairway.

Putter from the bunker. 👀 The 15th will make you do crazy things. pic.twitter.com/e27h6pFrsR — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 27, 2022

Here’s a slow-mo view of the shot:

📁 File this under: Things you don't usually see. pic.twitter.com/myAPphpe14 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 27, 2022

Most of the time, golfers will just bring out their regular sand wedge in a bunker, but Hodges wanted no part of that.

He ended up getting a bogey on that hole but it’ll always be remembered for him trying something new.

Perhaps another golfer will try this in the near future.