Watch: Jack Nicklaus Sends Surprise Message To Former Ohio State Golfer

Former Ohio State golfer Kevin Hall boasts one of the most incredible stories of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament this week. Many people are rooting for the man who lost his hearing as a child, including golfing legend Jack Nicklaus.

In a surprise message for Hall, Nicklaus – a former Buckeye in his own right – wished him good luck at Pebble Beach. The 16-time major winner offered some pointers on how to thrive on the course and expressed confidence that Hall would make his first-ever cut at a PGA event.

“From one Buckeye to another, I understand you’re gonna play at Pebble Beach this year,” Nicklaus said. “Well I just wanna wish you good luck.”

Hall was absolutely delighted by message. When the video was over, he revealed he didn’t expect the message from Nicklaus. But he was visibly happy that the golf legend was thinking about him.

You can watch the incredible video here:

Kevin Hall lost his hearing at the age of two. But he hasn’t let a lack of hearing stop him pursuing a career as a professional golfer.

He dominated the Big Ten individual golfing ranks at Ohio State in 2004, and received 12 invitations to PGA events.

Success has been harder to come by, but in recent years he’s done well on the APGA Tour. He has three wins with the APGA.

This past November, Hall rose to national prominence by narrating the CBS introduction of the Masters.

We wish him luck at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am!