Watch: Jordan Spieth Has Incredible Reaction To Caddie's Advice

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 22: Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec on February 22, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth is known for being one of the most creative golfers in the world, no one will deny that. However, from time to time, he should listen to his caddie's advice.

Fortunately for Spieth, he listed to his caddie on Friday during the second round of the Scottish Open.

The conditions on Friday were very windy, leaving Spieth in a tough spot for a short par-3.

Spieth's caddie, Michael Greller, was confident that he chose the right club. Spieth, however, wasn't even sure it would make it to the green.

"Is this even getting within 10 yards of the green?” Spieth asked Greller. “You think it does?"



Greller responded, "Yeah, I still like that."

Right after Spieth hit the ball, he said, "I mean, it’s just not even remotely close to going 90 yards." To his surprise, the ball actually ended up on the green.

Spieth's reaction to seeing the ball on the green was hilarious, as he yelled, "Oh my God, it did."

Check it out:

Sometimes, your caddie knows best.

Spieth is currently tied for 15th in the Scottish Open. His third round is officially underway.