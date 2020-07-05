Watch: Matthew Wolff Had A Disastrous Start To His Final Round

Golf is a frustrating game. One bad day can sink you, as Matthew Wolff can attest to right now at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

Heading into today, the 21-year-old Wolff was atop the leaderboard, shooting -19 through three rounds. However, he’s off to a disastrous start, one that will likely keep him from his second career PGA Tour win.

Through 10 holes, Wolff is three-over par. He’s at -16 for the weekend, which puts him five strokes behind current leader Bryson DeChambeau, who is at -5 for the day.

Wolff managed birdies on Nos. 4 and 7 today, but he bogied five holes, including No. 10. That leaves him in his current predicament.

Rough afternoon for Wolff, but again, he’s young. He will have plenty of other chances and now he has this valuable experience under his belt.

At -21, DeChambeau is three strokes ahead of fellow American Kevin Kisner (-18), who is in second. Wolff is tied to third along with Danny Willett, Adam Hadwin and Tyrrell Hatton.

You can watch the rest of the final round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic on CBS and GOLF Channel. The winner of the event will take home a prize of $7.5 million.

Nate Lashley won the inaugural RMC last year.