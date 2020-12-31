Watch: Paulina Gretzky’s New TikTok Video Is Going Viral

Life has been pretty good for Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky as of late.

The star golfer and the daughter of the legendary NHL star have been having a lot of fun ever since the win at The Masters in mid-November.

D.J. and Paulina have gone viral on social media a couple of times, as the duo has enjoyed some notable vacations. Now, they’re going viral again.

A new video featuring Johnson and Gretzky has surfaced on TikTok. Check it out:

Here’s how the golf world is reacting to the video.

“2020 was a tough year for a lot of people. Dustin Johnson was not one of those people,” one fan wrote.

“Ok so, did she show up at the course and walk into the pro shop to pay green’s fees wearing this outfit? Or, strip down out on the 5th hole and start singing? What does the group behind them do in this situation? I need details!” another fan added.

“My biggest takeaway from this video is that Paulina is a lefty and that’s neat,” another fan added.

Paulina showed off her golf swing earlier this year. It’s pretty impressive:

What a swing from Paulina! pic.twitter.com/5g3gGuocnp — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) December 19, 2020

Hopefully 2021 is as good for everyone as the end of 2020 was for DJ and Paulina.