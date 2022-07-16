Watch: Shane Lowry Sinks Back-To-Back Eagles At The Open

PORTRUSH, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 20: Shane Lowry of Ireland reacts to a putt on the 15th green during the third round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Shane Lowry is having himself quite a day at the 150th Open Championship.

Lowry, who won The Open in 2019, is doing everything in his power to move up the leaderboard.

Right before finishing up the front nine, Lowry chipped in an eagle at the ninth hole. On the very next hole, he found a way to do it again.

The scene at St. Andrews was truly wild once Lowry chipped in his second eagle of the day.

Check it out:

Lowry became the first golfer to record back-to-back eagles at The Open Championship since Phil Mickelson achieved this feat in 2001 at Royal Lytham.

As of now, Lowry is 4-under par this Saturday, pushing his overall score to 8-under par.

If Lowry wants to be in contention heading into the final round, he may need to string together a few birdies on the back nine.