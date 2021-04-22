It’s no big secret that Tony Romo is a solid golfer on top of a great QB and color commentator. But for those who weren’t already aware, Romo reminded us at the Korn Ferry Tour golf tournament today.

ESPN’s Todd Archer revealed this morning that Romo went two under par through his first three holes at Texas Rangers Golf Club. He recorded an eagle on the par-5 10th hole, missed a birdie putt on the 11th, and saved a par on the 12th.

Tony with the touch! 🔥 A look at his eagle on the opening hole. pic.twitter.com/BQ6Kqkrw16 — GolfBet (@GolfBet) April 22, 2021

Unfortunately, Romo quickly fell back down to earth with a double bogey on his fourth hole. He’s now at even par midway through his first nine holes.

As of writing, he’s tied for 47th at the Veritex Bank Championship in Texas. He’s six strokes off current leader Anders Albertson.

Tony Romo is 2-under through three holes of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Veritex Bank Championship at Texas Rangers Golf Club. He chipped in for eagle on the par-5 10th hole, missed a 7-foot birdie putt on 11 and saved par from 5 feet on 12. He is playing on a sponsor’s exemption. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) April 22, 2021

Tony Romo may be playing on a lower-tier tour, but he’s hardly an amateur. He’s been playing golf since his high school days and even attempted to qualify for several big golf tournaments at the start of his NFL career.

Romo attempted to qualify for the 2004 EDS Byron Nelson Championship and for the 2005 U.S. Open. He didn’t make either of those cuts.

Wins have been hard to come by when going up against professional golfers. But Romo did get a win at the American Century Championship in July 2018.

Good luck on the tour, Tony!