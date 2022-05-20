Weather Forecast Could Be Big Problem At PGA Championship Today

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 19: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 19, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The conditions at Southern Hills on Thursday were close to perfect, as Rory McIlroy and several others were able to get off to hot starts. That won't be the case for the second round of the PGA Championship.

Early on in the second round players will have to deal with wind gusts of 20-25 mph. As the day progresses, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop.

Not only might there be inclement weather during the late stages of the second round, a severe storm could develop in the evening that features strong winds, hail and heavy rainfall.

If this severe storm actually hits Southern Hills, the course could play a bit different on Saturday.

Here's the full breakdown for this Friday:

For now, it appears that players on the course this Friday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. ET will have the best weather.

Coverage of the PGA Championship is available on ESPN+.