Weather Could Play Significant Factor In This Week’s Masters

There aren’t many venues in sports that can offer what Augusta National does in the spring. Unfortunately though, inclement weather could affect the 2021 Masters.

The forecast for the opening round of The Masters is about as good as it gets, as there will be a high temperature of 83 degrees and winds around 11 mph. However, things will take a turn on Friday.

As of now, the forecast for Friday currently includes a chance of scattered thunderstorms with rain potentially increasing by the hour. Saturday’s forecast also includes a chance of thunderstorms with an 80-percent chance of precipitation.

The rain could soften the greens for this weekend, which would obviously change certain players’ approaches. In the event that it doesn’t, players will need to be a bit more strategic.

Former Masters champion Phil Mickelson shared some insight on the greens at Augusta National and how his approach may change depending on the weather.

“When the greens are firm, the precision, the course management, the angles, the leave where the ball is left, all of this stuff becomes incredibly important in your ability to play this course effectively,” Mickelson said, via CBS. “When the greens are soft, it’s irrelevant because you can fly the ball over all the trouble. Angles don’t matter. However, when the greens are firm, those small sections are very hard to hit and you’ve got to really strategize on where you leave it. That’s the whole defense of the golf course.”

The Masters will begin tomorrow morning, as CBS and ESPN will have coverage on it through the weekend.

Reigning champion Dustin Johnson is currently the odds-on favorite to win, but Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are right behind him.

Who do you think will win this year’s Masters?