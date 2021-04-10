Weather Delay At The Masters: Here’s When Play Will Resume

UPDATE: The PGA Tour announced the third round of the Masters will resume at 5:15 p.m. ET.

The third round at @TheMasters will resume at 5:15 p.m. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) April 10, 2021

ORIGINAL POST:

On Saturday morning, the top 50 players and ties made it to the weekend at Augusta National in the year’s first major: The Masters.

Nearly six months after the first ever November Masters, the world’s best teed it up at Augusta National once again. The first two days of competition went off without much if an issue weather wise.

Unfortunately, the weather forecasts predicted some inclement weather during the third round of the Masters. Those forecasts predicted correctly.

Shortly after 4:00 p.m. ET, the horn sounded and players (and fans) were forced to clear the course. Augusta National announced play has been suspended “due to dangerous weather” in the area.

Warning sirens sounded for the entire course to be cleared as heavy winds started hitting the area. There is expected to be some lightning in the area as well, which was the ultimate factor in deciding to clear the course.

Weather Update: At 3:57 p.m. EDT, play was suspended due to inclement weather. #themasters — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2021

So far this afternoon, Augusta National has shown its teeth. Justin Rose entered the day with a one-shot lead over Brian Harman and Masters rookie Will Zalatoris.

After six holes for Rose and Zalatoris, Rose still holds a one-shot lead on Saturday.

We’ll have to wait and see when the players are allowed back out on the course. CBS announced every group should still be able finish their third rounds on Saturday, without having to dip into Sunday.