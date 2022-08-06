Weather Delay: Wyndham Championship Suspended Due To 'Dangerous Weather Situation'

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 06: Will Zalatoris of the United States chips on the 17th green during the third round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 06, 2022 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

A "dangerous weather situation" has infiltrated the Greensboro, North Carolina area. The Wyndham Championship, as a result, is being suspended.

The PGA TOUR Communications team announced just moments ago that the Wyndham Championship was suspended at 4:15 p.m. ET.

Dangerous weather has hit the area.

"The third round of the Wyndham Championship suspended at 4:15 p.m. due to a dangerous weather situation," the PGA TOUR Communications team announced.

There appears to be heavy rain in the area with the threat of lightning as well.

"Round 3 rain delay at the Wyndham," said Courtney Kiley.

"Another weather delay at the Wyndham. Leaders were on No. 12," wrote Greer Smith.

It's unclear when or if play will resume at all in Greensboro this evening. There's currently scattered storms in the area.