It’s been a tough week for Bryson DeChambeau. He was harshly criticized for his “driver sucks” comment and now he’s having major struggles at The Open Championship.

DeChambeau shot two-over during his play on Saturday. He’s now three-over overall and tied for 64th. He admitted after the third round he just can’t seem to figure out Royal St. George’s.

“This is by far the hardest tournament for me to figure out,” DeChambeau said on Saturday, via Daniel Rapaport of Golf Digest. “No doubt about it…this one seems to keep me scratching my head.”

DeChambeau, the No. 6 ranked player in the world, entered The Open Championship with +3500 odds – the 13th-lowest odds – to win the entire tournament. Three days in, the 27-year-old is tied for 64th after another dreadful round. DeChambeau is going to want to put his latest performance behind him in a hurry.

The Open 4, Bryson 0. He's gone MC-T51-MC in his three Open starts and currently sits T64. Here's what he said after today's round: "This is by far the hardest tournament for me to figure out. No doubt about it…this one seems to keep me scratching my head." — Daniel Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) July 17, 2021

It’s plausible Bryson DeChambeau has had difficulty focusing during his play at The Open Championship. If we’re being honest, he probably has no one to blame but himself.

DeChambeau gave opposing fans and the media all the ammunition they needed when he made his “driver sucks” comment. Even other professional golfers have chimed in on the matter. Justin Thomas cracked a joke about it via Instagram.

Distractions play a major role in the game of golf. Sometimes they present themselves on the course. Even worse, they can also manifest mentally. DeChambeau should probably start avoiding the media as much as possible if he wants to prevent distractions in the future.