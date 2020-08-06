What Tiger Woods Said After His 1st Round At PGA Championship

The Spun

Tiger Woods is off to a fast start at the PGA Championship at the TPC Harding Park on Thursday.

The legendary 44-year-old golfer is 2-under-par 68 after Thursday’s opening round of play. He’s currently tied for 17th overall and just three-behind leader Jason Day (-5).

It wasn’t the cleanest round from Woods, who missed a couple short putts and pulled a few drives. But considering he’s just three-behind Day for the lead, there’s not too many complaints to be had.

One area of concern for Woods after day one was his use of a new putter, which seemed to throw him off balance at times. The 44-year-old has been “messing around” with this putter for around a year. The putter is a bit longer than his usual one which helps ease his back pain. Once he gets used to it, his new putter could give him an advantage compared to his prior play.

Woods has dealt with a number of back issues over the years, which has greatly slowed down his play. It’s also led to less training, a critical component for a professional golfer.

With his new putter, Woods’ back pain has been eased up a bit. We’ll see if it leads to improved play in coming days. While he struggled with a few short putts on Thursday, he also sank a beautiful 30-footer for a birdie.

Woods gets back to work on Friday with a 4:58 ET tee-time.


