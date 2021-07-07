Yesterday afternoon, Aaron Rodgers stepped on the course with teammate Bryson DeChambeau for “The Match” against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson.

In the weeks leading up to the showdown, there was plenty of trash talk between the teams. Most of the trash talk from Brady and Mickelson towards Rodgers centered around his uncertain future with the Green Bay Packers.

It was Rodgers, though, who got the last laugh. The reigning NFL MVP made several impressive birdie putts, including one on No. 16 to close out the match, giving he and DeChambeau the 3&2 win.

After the match came to an end, Brady had a few words for his fellow NFC quarterback. He hopes that Rodgers isn’t this dialed in when the football season kicks off.

“Hope you’re not ready for football season like this, it’s gonna be tough in the NFC,” Brady said after the tournament.

Tom Brady after Aaron Rodgers' match winning putt: "Hope you're not ready for football season like this, it's gonna be tough in the 𝗡𝗙𝗖." 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Yv9vCWXMre — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) July 7, 2021

Of course, Rodgers was that dialed in last year, guiding the Packers to a conference title game for the second year in a row. But will he play for the Packers next season?

TNT play-by-play announcer Brian Anderson asked Rodgers about his future with the Packers – the question everyone’s been asking. Of course, Rodgers side-stepped the question.

“I don’t know, BA. We’ll see…” Rodgers said during the Match. “I’m just out here trying to have a good time with Tom.”

Hopefully these two will do battle on the field again this season.