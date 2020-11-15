Here’s Where Tiger Woods’ Score On No. 12 Ranks In His Career

Tiger Woods played one of the most embarrassing holes of his golfing career on Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club.

In the final round of the 2020 Masters, the 44-year-old scored a 10 on the course’s par-3 12th. Woods managed to put three shots into the pond in front of the green before finally getting out of the nightmare hole. He dropped seven shots when all was said and done.

Fans immediately knew that the 10th on Sunday was one of the worst of the all-time great’s career. His performance on the hole was actually so bad, that it actually ranked as the highest score Woods has had on any hole in his PGA Tour career.

That’s pretty hard to believe considering all of the golf he’s played over the years and considering that the hole is a par-3.

I have been informed that Tiger Woods' 10 at No. 12 is his highest score on any hole in his PGA Tour career. — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) November 15, 2020

The outcome on 10 is particularly shocking considering his performance on the hole last year. While his competitors all found the water in front of the green, Woods stayed dry on his way to a fifth green jacket.

Take a look at the full shot chart for Tiger’s 10th hole on Sunday:

Well, the 15-time Major Champion has never looked so relatable.

Winning the 2020 Masters would have been a long-shot dream for Woods this year. However, as one of the sport’s all-time greats, he would be the first to say that he’s disappointed with how things turned out this November at Augusta.

While Woods fell apart on Sunday, leader Dustin Johnson continued to dominate through his first-nine. Although he’s poised to capture his first green jacket, the 36-year-old has never won a major when leading after 54 holes. Australian Cameron Smith remains the only player within shouting distance, just two shots shy of Johnson.

The final round of the 2020 Masters is now on CBS.