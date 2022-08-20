Will Zalatoris Withdraws From BMW Championship Due To Injury

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 19: Will Zalatoris of the United States looks on from the eighth tee during the final round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 19, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Will Zalatoris was within striking distance of Adam Scott for the top spot on the leaderboard at the BMW Championship. However, an injury ultimately forced the 26-year-old star from Wake Forest to withdraw from the event.

During the third round of the BMW Championship, Zalatoris suffered an injury while hitting his second shot on the fourth hole.

The camera crew for NBC caught Zalatoris on the floor trying to shake off the injury.

At first, the belief was that Zalatoris suffered a back injury. Then, NBC reported that it might be a hip injury.

The official statement from the PGA Tour says that Zalatoris withdrew because of his back.

Last week, Zalatoris edged out Sepp Straka to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship. It was his first victory on the PGA Tour.

Golf fans around the world came into this week eager to see how Zalatoris would follow up that big win to start the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Obviously, this Saturday's outcome is an unfortunate result for him.

Hopefully, Zalatoris makes a full and speedy recovery from this back injury.