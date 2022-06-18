Xander Schauffele Off To Disastrous Start To 3rd Round At U.S. Open

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 18: Xander Schauffele of the United States looks on from the fifth tee during the third round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 18, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Xander Schauffele was just four shots back of the top spot on the leaderboard heading into the third round of the U.S. Open. However, he's off to such a poor start this Saturday that he's pretty much taken himself out of contention.

After settling for par on the first hole, Schauffele had three bogeys in a row. He then had a double bogey on the sixth hole.

Things took a turn for the worse on the eighth hole, as Schauffele needed multiple attempts to get the ball on the green. He could've taken advantage of the par-five hole, but he ended up with yet another bogey.

Schauffele is currently seven-over par through eight holes. That puts him at six-over par for the entire tournament.

Here's the sequence on the eighth hole where Schauffele really struggled:

There's still plenty of golf left for Schauffele to climb back up the leaderboard. It's tough to envision a scenario where he's contending on Sunday though.

NBC is currently broadcasting the third round of the U.S. Open.