Zach Johnson To Lead Ryder Cup: Golf World Reacts

Zach Johnson hitting his tee shot at the Masters.AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 10: Zach Johnson of the United States hits his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the 2015 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2015 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The 2023 Ryder Cup will have a new captain with two-time major winner Zach Johnson leading the American all-star team.

According to the Associated Press, Johnson will lead the team in Italy next year. He takes over for Steve Stricker, who stepped down from the role and was a part of the Ryder Cup committee that voted on the next captain. Johnson is a two-time assistant captain on the team.

The American team has not won the Ryder Cup in Europe in over 30 years. But they have a lot of momentum coming off their big win at Whistling Straits last year.

Johnson hasn’t exactly been on a tear recently though. He has just one top 10 finish in a major since 2017 and has not won a PGA Tour event since the 2015 Open Championship.

But golf fans believe that Johnson is a solid choice for the job.

An Iowa native, Zach Johnson went pro in 1998 and won his first PGA Tour event in 2004. But in 2007, at the age of 31, he won the Masters – beating Tiger Woods, Rory Sabbatini and Retief Goosen by two strokes to win his first major.

Johnson won nine more events between 2007 and 2014 before winning the 2015 Open Championship. He defeated Marc Leishman and Louis Oosthuizen in a playoff to claim his second major.

As CBS’ Kyle Porter pointed out, Johnson has the potential to join an elite list of golfers who have won both the Ryder Cup, the Masters and The Open Championship. Golf legends Sam Snead, Seve Ballesteros and Jack Nicklaus are the other three. Nice company to be in.

Will Zach Johnson lead the American team to a win in the Ryder Cup?

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.