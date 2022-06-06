Boston Bruins Announce Decision On Head Coach Bruce Cassidy

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 04: A general view of the ice during the second period of the game between the Boston Bruins and the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden on November 04, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Bruins are moving on from head coach Bruce Cassidy after five-plus seasons, the team announced Monday.

A search for a new head coach will begin immediately, said Bruins GM Don Sweeney.

"After 14 years working with Bruce, this was an extremely difficult decision," Sweeney said in a statement. "I want to thank and acknowledge Bruce for all his work and success with the Bruins organization. His head coaching record for the Bruins is impressive, and we are appreciative of Bruce both professionally and personally. After taking some time to fully digest everything, I felt that the direction of our team for both this season and beyond would benefit from a new voice."

Cassidy originally took over as interim head coach in February 2017 after Claude Julien was fired. He was officially named the permanent head coach in April of that year.

Overall, Cassidy compiled a 245-108-46 record with the Bruins, leading the team to six playoff appearances including a trip to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2019, where they lost to the St. Louis Blues in seven games.

This season, the Bruins finished the regular season 51-26-5 but lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.