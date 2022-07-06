Breaking: Longtime NHL Star Dies Unexpectedly At 53

NEW YORK - APRIL 04: Sticks and the puck photographed during a faceoff between the New York Islanders and the New York Rangers on April 4, 2008 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Former NHL defenseman Bryan Marchment died Wednesday at the age of 53.

According to an Associated Press report, Marchment died in Montreal, where he was attending the upcoming NHL Draft as a scout for the San Jose Sharks. No cause of death has been given.

The Sharks, where Marchment also played for six seasons, expressed their condolences to his loved ones following the tragic news.

"Bryan's lifelong love of hockey was unparalleled, and he was amongst the most dedicated, physical, and fiercest players to ever play the game," the Twitter statement said.

Marchment played for nine teams over his 17-year career. He tallied 182 points in 926 career games before ending his career in 2005-06. The Ontario native began working with the Sharks and their affiliates as a scout in 2007.

Several of his other former squads, including the Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Edmonton Oilers, grieved his passing.

Rest in peace, Bryan.