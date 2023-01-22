Breaking: NHL Coach Fired In Controversial Move Sunday

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 21: Pucks sit on the ice during warmups prior to the game between Team Sweden and Team North America at the World Cup of Hockey tournament at the Air Canada Centre on September 21, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Vancouver Canucks announced a major coaching shakeup on Sunday.

The Canucks have fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and assistant coach Trent Cull, general manager Patrik Allvin said this afternoon.

Former NHL standout Rick Tocchet has been named the team's new head coach. Tocchet, 58, previously served as the coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning (2008-10) and Arizona Coyotes (2017-21).

Additionally, the Canucks have hired Adam Foote as an assistant coach and Sergei Gonchar has been hired as a defensive development coach.

Boudreau took over as Vancouver's head coach in December 2021, replacing Travis Green after a poor start to the season. While the Canucks missed the postseason, the team went 32-15-10 under Boudreau.

Now, his dismissal comes with the team sitting in 12th place in the Western Conference standings with a record of 18-25-3. It also comes with more than a whiff of controversy, as Canucks president Jim Rutherford recently admitted he had been courting Boudreau's replacement while he was still head coach.