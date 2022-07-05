Chris Grier, Dolphins GM, Reacts To Brother Making NHL History

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 10: General Manager Chris Grier of the Miami Dolphins talks to the media prior to introducing new head coach Mike McDaniel on February 10, 2022 at the Miami Dolphins Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The San Jose Sharks have named Mike Grier as their new general manager, making him the first Black GM in NHL history.

However, he's not the first general manager of a major U.S. sports franchise from his own family. His brother, Chris Grier, has held the Miami Dolphins' position since 2016.

Per a statement released by the Dolphins on Twitter, Chris congratulated his younger brother on the historic hiring.

"I am incredibly happy and proud of Mike," Chris Grier said. "The San Jose Sharks organization is getting a man of high character and integrity. He has always been respected on and off the ice by his peers. Mike will bring his work ethic and passion every day to the job. Mike understands the game, with intelligence, experience and knowledge to succeed as a GM."

He also praised their parents for raising them well. Their father, Bobby, is a longtime football coach and scout who currently works for the Dolphins as a consultant.

Mike Grier spent three seasons with the Sharks during his 14-year playing career. He tallied 383 points in 1,060 games.

Like his older brother, he's now tasked with steering an organization back into playoff contention. San Jose has missed the last three postseasons after previously earning a playoff berth in 19 of the last 21 seasons.