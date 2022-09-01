Hockey Player Tragically Dies At 20 During Preseason Game

EAGLE RIVER, WI - FEBRUARY 09: A close up of a puck in motion during the 2013 USA Hockey Pond Hockey National Championships on February 9, 2013 in Eagle River, Wisconsin. The three-day tournament features 2,400 participants from 30 states playing a round robin tournament on 28 rinks laid out on Dollar Lake. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Canadian junior hockey player Eli Palfreyman has passed away this week at the young age of 20.

Palfreyman, who played for the Ayr Centennials, reportedly died during a preseason game on Tuesday night.

The cause of Palfreyman's death has not been announced yet.

Centennials vice president Brian Shantz is asking people to respect the Palfreyman family's privacy at this time.

“We are asking for your prayers and support for Eli’s family and each of our players,” Shantz said in a statement, via the New York Post. “Our Centennials organization and the community of Ayr are in mourning. Eli had the best care from our medical staff and quick response from the ambulatory staff.”

Palfreyman's former team, the Atlanta Madhatters, also issued a statement on this heartbreaking news.

“Gone from our sight but never our hearts,” the Madhatters said. “With tears and profound sadness, we offer our deepest condolences to his family and those that were blessed to be his teammates.”

Our thoughts are with Palfreyman's family and friends during this difficult time.