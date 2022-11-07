Legendary Hockey Player, Broadcaster Dead At 70

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

A legendary hockey player and broadcaster has died at the age of 70.

Hall of Famer Peter McNab died over the weekend, multiple reports confirmed.

McNab was a standout player who spent 14 years in the league, including time with the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, and New Jersey Devils.

He later had a successful career in broadcasting.

"The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced his death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup last June over Tampa Bay," the Associated Press reports.

Our thoughts and prayers are with McNab and his friends and family during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.