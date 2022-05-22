Look: Erin Andrews Thrilled With NHL Result On Sunday

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

It might be the offseason for NFL reporter Erin Andrews, but that doesn't mean it's down time in the sports world.

On Sunday, the veteran sports reporter watched her hometown NHL team do damage.

Andrews, a Florida native, was thrilled with the Tampa Bay Lightning's performance on Sunday.

Tampa Bay topped Florida, 5-1, to go up, three games to nothing, in the second round of the playoffs.

Tampa Bay is now leading Florida, 3-0, heading into what could be a clinching Game 4.

Game 4 is set for Monday at 7 p.m. E.T.