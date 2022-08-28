Look: Former Hockey Goalie's Racy Photo Goes Viral

Former women's hockey goalie Mikayla Demaiter officially left the sport a couple of years back.

"It is time to say goodbye. It is time to turn the page and move to the next chapter of my life, for the first time you will not be my number one focus," she announced.

"I am excited for the future because everything you have taught me will allow me to succeed. There will still be early mornings, new adventures and new friends, and I hope that I embrace them with the same love and passion I did for you."

While Demaiter no longer plays, she continues to be connected to the sport.

Demaiter shared a photoshoot on the ice earlier this summer.

Good luck focusing on the net, opposing players.