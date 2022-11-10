Look: PK Subban Announces He's Landed A New Job

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 11: P. K. Subban attends the "Black Ice" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic) Isaiah Trickey/Getty Images

Former NHL star P.K. Subban revealed on Thursday what's next for his career. The 13-year veteran will become a full-time member of ESPN's hockey team.

Subban contributed to ESPN's hockey coverage during last season's Stanley Cup playoffs coverage. Now, he'll be a studio analyst for the network on a full-time basis.

"I've known for a few weeks now. It's been tough to have known what I was going to do that and just kind of keep it close to the chest. But I'm excited now that we're now here," Subban said, via ESPN. "I had done some work last postseason and it was great. I enjoyed working with the producers and everybody."

Over the course of his NHL career, Subban was a three-time All-Star and won the the Norris Trophy for being the league's top defenseman in 2013.

Mark Gross, ESPN's senior vice president for production and remote events, believes the addition of Subban will only elevate the network's hockey coverage.

"P.K. brings a fresh perspective to his analysis, having recently retired from the game, but he also draws on much more than just his experience on the ice, which gives him a unique, fun perspective that fans will love," Gross said.

Subban may have the opportunity to branch out into other sports as his time at ESPN progresses.