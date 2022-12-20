Look: Sports World Is Praying For NHL Star's Family

WINNIPEG, MB - MAY 20: A general view prior to Game Five of the Western Conference Finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell MTS Place on May 20, 2018 in Winnipeg, Canada. (Photo by Jason Halstead/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo returned to the team. It turns out his family has been dealing with a very scary situation.

Pietrangelo's 4-year-old daughter became seriously ill after coming down with the flu over Thanksgiving.

Pietrangelo's daughter developed encephalitis, which then created a lesion on her brain. As a result, she lost her motor skills and was not able to open her eyes for several days.

Thankfully, Pietrangelo's daughter is making significant progress in her recovery and is expected to return to 100 percent.

That being said, NHL fans are still praying for the Pietrangelo family.

"Omg this is so scary... you never know what people are going through," Sara Civian tweeted.

"Really scary stuff but thank goodness his daughter is on the mend and should make a full recovery," one fan said. "It's also a great reminder why you should never judge when an athlete takes a personal leave, especially when you have no idea what they are dealing with."

"That's some scary stuff," another fan commented. "I hope she makes a full recovery."

Now that Pietrangelo's daughter is on the path to making a full recovery, he's ready to continue his 2022-23 campaign.

Pietrangelo and the Knights will be back in action on Wednesday night against the Coyotes.