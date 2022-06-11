Madison Square Garden Bans Rangers Fan For Life: Fans React

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 09: The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate defeating the New York Rangers 3-1 in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on June 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

A New York Rangers fan knocked out a Tampa Bay Lightning fan following Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night. Madison Square Garden wasted no time punishing this fan for their actions.

On Friday afternoon, Madison Square Garden announced that the Rangers fan who threw the punch has been banned for life.

"Last night, an abhorrent assault took place against a Tampa Bay fan at the conclusion of the game - followed by a second assault against an individual who bravely intervened," MSG said in its press release. "First, we ensured the victims received appropriate medical care and have followed up to provide support from our guest services team.

"Equally important, we are cooperating fully with law enforcement as this is now a criminal matter. The assailant will also be banned from The Garden and all other MSG venues for life. All guests - no matter what team they support - should feel safe and respected in The Garden. This has and always will be our policy."

Though it doesn't surprise us, the majority of the sports world agrees with MSG's decision here.

"Again, you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes," one fan tweeted.

"Good to hear that they are banning him from MSG," another fan wrote.

"Any fan should always feel welcomed in an arena and also feel SAFE no matter who they’re cheering for," a third fan said. "Definitely needed to be brought to attention."

The police confirmed that this Rangers fan has been arrested on two counts of assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. The Lighting fan, meanwhile, is reportedly in stable condition.

Kudos to Madison Square Garden for quickly responding to this matter.