NHL Star Was Reportedly Victim Of Carjacking

Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner was a victim of a carjacking at gunpoint Monday evening.

According to Joe Warmington of the Toronto Sun, the 25-year-old right winger was in a movie theater parking lot with a friend on The Queensway. Per a police report, three armed suspects -- two with handguns, one with a knife -- approached and robbed a Black Range Rover.

"The guys approached wearing masks and said they wanted the vehicle," a source told Warmington. "Mitch said, ‘go ahead and take it.'"

Police said Marner was shaken up by the incident, but not physically hurt. They are still looking for the "armed and dangerous suspects."

"My initial reaction is how dare someone do that to anyone in our city," Toronto Mayor John Tory the Sun. "Violence against any resident is unacceptable and I know Toronto Police work incredibly hard to bring those responsible to justice."

The Maple Leafs confirmed Marner was unharmed, but said Toronto police asked the team and Marner not to comment any further on the open investigation.

The carjacking occurred two days after the Tampa Bay Lightning eliminated the Maple Leafs from the first round of the playoffs.