NHL Team Fires Coach After Best Regular Season In Franchise History: Fans React

Despite owning the best record in the regular season, the Florida Panthers have decided to make massive changes to their coaching staff.

For starters, Andrew Brunette is out as the head coach of the Panthers. He led the franchise to a 51-18-6 record and its first Presidents' Trophy.

According to multiple reports, Paul Maurice is expected to replace Brunette. Over the past two decades, he has coached for the Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets.

Judging by the reactions on Twitter, let's just say NHL fans aren't on board with this coaching change for Florida.

"The Florida Panthers were literally the best team in the NHL under Andrew Brunette but when you have a chance to hire the guy Carolina fired twice and was in Winnipeg for 46 years you gotta take it," one fan sarcastically said.

"I feel like this is why good teams don't become great teams," another fan wrote. "If Tampa had given Jon Cooper the boot at any point between the 2015 Finals loss and getting swept by Columbus in 2019, would they be here right now? I think probably not."

The Panthers proved this season they have the talent to make serious noise in the Eastern Conference. However, the team's struggles in the Stanley Cup Playoffs couldn't be ignored.

Only time will tell if a coaching change is what Florida's squad needed to get over the hump.