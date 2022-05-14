Penguins Get Promising Injury Update On Sidney Crosby

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 02: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins prepares for a face off while playing the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at Little Caesars Arena on April 02, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby had to miss Game 6 against the New York Rangers on Friday night due to a concussion. With Game 7 just one day away, the latest update on his status seems encouraging.

Crosby was spotted at practice this Saturday with a few of his teammates. Practice was optional for this morning, but the three-time Stanley Cup winner clearly wanted to get some work in.

This doesn't mean Crosby will definitely return to the lineup for Game 7. That being said, he certainly looks sharp.

Crosby has been the best player on the ice for the Penguins in this first-round series, scoring two goals and adding seven assists.

Even if Crosby doesn't return to the lineup, Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan is confident in his team.

"I believe in this group. I think we have what it takes to win regardless of who’s in our lineup,” Sullivan said. “I know we’re very capable.”

Crosby left Game 5 after taking a high hit from Jacob Trouba in the second period.

Game 7 between the Penguins and Rangers is set for 7 p.m. ET on Sunday. We'll find out fairly soon if Crosby will be in the lineup.