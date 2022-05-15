Photos: Meet The Wife Of NHL Legend Wayne Gretzky

7 Mar 1997: Center Wayne Gretzky of the New York Rangers stands on the ice during a game against the Los Angeles Kings at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California. The Rangers won the game 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Elsa Hasch /Allsport

It's been quite a week in the hockey world - and it's far from over.

After a weekend full of Game 7s, we get another one in New York City, where the Rangers are hosting the Penguins in one of the most-anticipated games of the season.

This hockey postseason has been extra special, because we've gotten to hear from legendary player Wayne Gretzky, who's covering the sport for Turner Sports.

“After these broadcasts, sometimes we go to Wayne’s room until like 4-5 in the morning,” co-host Paul Bissonnette said on “The Pat McAfee Show” earlier this week.

“This guy is the biggest guy’s guy. He will crush beers. He will tell me all these iconic stories. Buddy, it’s a dream come true and that alone is incentive enough for me to fly out here once or twice a week and do this gig — just to hear these stories from the greatest hockey player of all-time.”

Wayne, the greatest player in NHL history, lives quite a life these days. He's been married to his wife, Janet, since 1988.

The happy couple has five children together. Wayne and Janet's daughter, Paulina, recently married PGA Tour star Dustin Johnson.

Having Wayne Gretzky as your father-in-law must be pretty intimidating, even for a star athlete like Dustin Johnson.

Hopefully the Gretzky family is enjoying the Stanley Cup playoffs as much as everyone else is.