Madison Square Garden Bans Rangers Fan For Life Following 'Abhorrent Assault'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 09: The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate defeating the New York Rangers 3-1 in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on June 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Following Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night, a New York Rangers fan punched a Tampa Bay Lighting fan in the face. This incident was caught on video and went viral on social media.

On Friday afternoon, Madison Square Garden announced that the Rangers fan responsible for this matter has been banned for life.

Madison Square Garden revealed that this fan also attacked a person who tried to intervene.

"Last night, an abhorrent assault took place against a Tampa Bay fan at the conclusion of the game - followed by a second assault against an individual who bravely intervened," MSG said in its press release. "First, we ensured the victims received appropriate medical care and have followed up to provide support from our guest services team.

"Equally important, we are cooperating fully with law enforcement as this is now a criminal matter. The assailant will also be banned from The Garden and all other MSG venues for life. All guests - no matter what team they support - should feel safe and respected in The Garden. This has and always will be our policy."

The police confirmed that this Rangers fan has been arrested on two counts of assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.

Fortunately, the Lightning fan who was injured last night is reportedly in stable condition.