Rising Hockey Star Has Tragically Died At 18 Years Old

Russian teenage hockey player Abakar Kazbekov tragically passed away over the weekend.

Kazbekov, 18, had been playing for the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), one of the major junior hockey organizations in Canada.

The team and the league confirmed the tragic news on Saturday night.

"The Ontario Hockey League and the London Knights are saddened to announce the sudden passing of player Abakar Kazbekov," the league said in a statement. "Abakar has been a valued member of the team since 2021. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates."

Last night's game between the Knights and Flint Firebirds was postponed, as were the three other OHL games on the schedule.

Kazbekov produced one assist in 12 games for London this season after scoring one goal in nine appearances during the 2021-22 campaign.

According to reports, Kazbekov died when he fell from an apartment building in downtown London on Saturday morning.

A police investigation is ongoing, but foul play is reportedly not suspected at this time.