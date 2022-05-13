Pittsburgh Penguins Make Decision On Sidney Crosby For Game 6 vs. Rangers

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 02: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins prepares for a face off while playing the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at Little Caesars Arena on April 02, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

If the Pittsburgh Penguins are going to advance to the second round of the playoffs this Friday night, they'll have to do it without Sidney Crosby.

On Friday morning, Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan announced that Crosby has been ruled out for Game 6 against the New York Rangers.

"He skated this morning with Ty Hennes," Sullivan said about Crosby's status. "He will not play tonight."

Crosby left Game 5 on Wednesday night after taking a high hit from Jacob Trouba in the second period.

Sullivan made it known that he wasn't exactly fond of the hit that Crosby took in Game 5. Trouba did wish Crosby well in his recovery though.

“Obviously, you don’t want to ever see a guy get hurt,” said Trouba. “I don’t exactly know what the injury is, but hopefully he’s better soon.”

Unfortunately for the Penguins, the timing of this injury is just brutal. Crosby was arguably the best player on the ice through the first five games, scoring two goals and adding seven assists.

Game 6 between the Penguins and Rangers will start at 7 p.m. ET. If a Game 7 is needed, it'll take place on Sunday.