Sports World Reacts To Blockbuster NHL Trade

PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers prior to game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 4, 2008 at the Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Matthew Tkachuk and Jonathan Huberdeau had career years during the 2021-22 season. On Friday night, they swapped places in a blockbuster trade.

Tkachuk was traded to the Florida Panthers. Huberdeau is the centerpiece of a package heading to the Calgary Flames. The rest of the deal includes defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt and a lottery-protected first-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft.

As part of this trade, Tkachuk is signing an extension with the Panthers that'll keep him in Florida through the 2029-30 season.

So far, the reactions to this trade are mixed. Some fans believe the Flames fleeced the Panthers. Others, however, believe the Panthers got much better because of this trade.

Huberdeau, 29, finished this past season with 30 goals and 85 assists. It was by far the most productive he has ever been in his 10-year career.

As for Tkachuk, he seems to be inching closer to his full potential. At just 24 years old, he had 42 goals and 62 assists for the Flames.

Panthers general manager Bill Zito is confident that Tkachuk will be an impact player on his squad for many years to come.

"Matthew is a tenacious, physical competitor who possesses a tremendously unique skillset," Zito said, via ESPN. "He is a consistent elite offensive contributor and has emerged as one of the most complete and dynamic young players in the National Hockey League. We are thrilled to be able to add a generational talent to our lineup."

Who do you think won this blockbuster trade: Calgary or Florida?