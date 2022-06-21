Sports World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Appearance During Stanley Cup Finals

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 06: CBS commentator Charles Barkley looks on during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal between the Auburn Tigers and the Virginia Cavaliers at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Charles Barkley has a break from TNT's Inside the NBA after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Finals. He must miss TV, as the basketball analyst joined a different network to talk about another sport.

On Monday, Barkley made an unexpected appearance during ESPN's first intermission report of the Stanley Cup Finals. The Tampa Bay Lightning concluded the opening period with a 2-1 lead over the Colorado Avalanche.

Barkley said he "was sitting around the house" when he decided to call commissioner Gary Bettman and ask for tickets. While he's not a big Lightning fan, he's friends with coach Jon Cooper.

He didn't completely take off his NBA hat. When breaking down film, Barkley noted "a regular old Jayson Tatum turnover."

Fans enjoyed seeing Barkley in a different setting.

Down 2-0, the Lightning entered Game 3 with their backs against the wall. They've scored two more times in the second period to build a 4-2 lead at Amalie Arena.

We'll have to see if Barkley returns to the desk during the second intermission.