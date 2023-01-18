Sports World Reacts To Controversial 'Pride Night' Decision

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 03: Tonight's game is the Philadelphia Flyers Pride Night against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Wells Fargo Center on May 3, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images) Len Redkoles/Getty Images

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov caused a stir when he declined to participate in the team's "Pride Night" on Tuesday.

Prior to the Flyers' 5-2 home win over Anaheim, players wore LGBTQ+ Pride-themed warmup jerseys and used rainbow tape on their sticks. Provorov did not take part in the pregame skate and was the only member of the Flyers to not have a jersey or stick up for auction after the game.

Provorov cited his religion--Russian Orthodox--as the reason he objected to the "Pride Night" attire when he spoke with reporters postgame

“I respect everybody and respect everybody’s choices. My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion,” Provorov said.

Provorov's stance has understandably been a major topic among NHL fans and media on Twitter.

"Many people have said this, but it bears repeating: Pride Night is about saying LGBT+ people should feel comfortable attending an NHL game. Refusing to participate says you don't want them near the game. It's saying your "religious beliefs" promote dehumanizing certain people," said the former manager of SB Nation's Ottawa Senators team site.

"But Provorov obviously does not respect 'everyone.' If he did respect everyone, he would have taken part in warm-up and worn the Pride Night jersey. Don’t hide behind religion," said TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun.

"Being LGBT+ is not a 'choice.' Being ignorant, obnoxious, and homophobic is a choice," said BetMGM's Rachel Millanta. "Ivan Provorov wasn't wearing uniform tonight and the @NHLFlyers should not have let him play. Stop letting bigots hide behind their cherry-picked religion. Do better."

On the flip side, Provorov has received plenty of support from Christians who agreed with him.

The NHL is notorious for its groupthink. That’s why unlike other major leagues, there are very few outspoken professing Christians in the NHL," said one of them, writer Samuel Sey. "So that makes Ivan Provorov’s refusal to wear “Pride Night” jerseys even more courageous. Pray for him."

The Flyers put out a statement last night as word of Provorov's decision began to spread.

"The Philadelphia Flyers organization is committed to inclusivity and is proud to support the LGBTQ+ community, the statement reads. "Many of our players are active in their support of local LGBTQ+ organizations, and we were proud to host our annual Pride Night again this year. The Flyers will continue to be strong advocates for inclusivity and the LGBTQ+ community.”

The 26-year-old Provorov, who is in his seventh season with the Flyers, played 22:45 on Tuesday.