Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary NHL Star

PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers prior to game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 4, 2008 at the Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The sports world is mourning the loss of a legendary NHL star on Monday morning.

Legendary Chicago Blackhawks star Bobby Hull has died at the age of 84.

"Hull, known during his playing career as the Golden Jet because of his blond hair and speed on the ice, became beloved in Chicago for teaming with Stan Mikita to help the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 1961 to end a 23-year title drought.

Following Mikita's lead, Hull became known for curving the blade of his wooden stick in the 1960s and had one of the most feared slap shots in the league. His slap shot was reportedly clocked at a speed of 118 mph," ESPN announced.

Of course, not everything about Hull is worth celebrating.

Hull faced allegations of domestic abuse from two of his three wives. He also infamously said Hitler had some good ideas" but "just went a bit too far."

"If you choose to celebrate Bobby Hull "the player" today without mentioning everything that led to his legacy becoming forever tarnished, you need to reprioritize," a prominent hockey writer wrote.

Still, many are saddened by his passing.

Our thoughts are with the Hull family during this difficult time.