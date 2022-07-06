Sports World Reacts To Longtime NHL Star's Sudden Death

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 12: A puck sits on the ice during the game between the New York Islanders and the Winnipeg Jets at the Barclays Center on October 12, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

It was announced this Wednesday that former NHL defenseman Bryan Marchment passed away unexpectedly in Montreal. He was 53 years old.

Marchment was in Montreal to attend the NHL Draft as a scout for the San Jose Sharks. A cause of death is not available at this time.

Over the course of Marchment's hockey career, he spent time with Winnipeg, Chicago, Hartford, Edmonton, Tampa Bay, San Jose, Colorado, Toronto and Calgary.

The Maple Leafs released a statement on Marchment's tragic passing this afternoon.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Bryan Marchment," the team said. "A Scarborough native, Bryan spent 19 seasons in the NHL, including one with his hometown Leafs in ‘03-‘04. He was beloved in our hockey community by all that knew him. Our hearts go out to his entire family."

The hockey world as a whole is mourning this loss.

"Very sad news and thoughts to Bryan Marchment's family," one person tweeted. "At only 53 years old, Marchment has passed away. He was a force out there and you could always expect a big hit or something to happen when he hit the ice, definitely one of the toughest Oilers of all time."

"RIP to Bryan Marchment," another person wrote. "Marchment played 926 NHL regular season games, most of them on the edge. They got a good hard-nosed defender upstairs. Godspeed."

Dan Rusanowsky, the play-by-play voice of the Sharks, released a heartfelt statement on this tragic news.

Our thoughts are with Marchment's family and friends during this difficult time.