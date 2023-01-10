Sports World Reacts To The Army Trainer Announcement

EAGLE RIVER, WI - FEBRUARY 09: A close up of a puck in motion during the 2013 USA Hockey Pond Hockey National Championships on February 9, 2013 in Eagle River, Wisconsin. The three-day tournament features 2,400 participants from 30 states playing a round robin tournament on 28 rinks laid out on Dollar Lake. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Atlantic Hockey recognized to a staff member whose contributions extended far beyond the box score.

The conference named Army athletic trainer Rachel Leahy one of its Players of the Week on Tuesday. While Leahy didn't tally any goals or assists, her stat line includes one saved life.

Leahy rushed to treat junior Eric Huss, who suffered a throat laceration when getting cut by an inadvertent skate blade during Thursday's game.

Onlookers applauded Atlantic Hockey's gesture.

"Love this stat line," ESPN's Stephania Bell wrote. "Way to go, Rachel Leahy."

"The greatest stat line that you’ll ever see!" a fan commented.

"What an honor for a truly impressive moment in sports," a fan said. "She saved a life. Athletic Trainers rock."

"Congrats, Rachel! Good to see support staff getting recognized for a job well done," Robert Morris University men's hockey operations coordinator Chris Kostick said. "ATC's are critical."

The team praised Leahy's "pivotal response" when announcing that Huss underwent successful surgery. Head coach Brian Riley credited Leahy for helping to avoid a "terrible tragedy."

Huss is expected to make a full recovery.