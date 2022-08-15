Sports World Reacts To The Wild Wayne Gretzky News

7 Mar 1997: Center Wayne Gretzky of the New York Rangers stands on the ice during a game against the Los Angeles Kings at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California. The Rangers won the game 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Elsa Hasch /Allsport

A pretty wild Wayne Gretzky lawsuit story is trending on social media this morning.

According to a report from TMZ, the legendary NHL star is being sued over his gum-chewing claims.

Seriously.

"Wayne Gretzky allegedly lied about dropping pounds by chewing gum -- and a man is now suing the hockey legend over it ... claiming The Great One's great fib cost him $10 MILLION," TMZ reports.

From the report:

The problem, according to Sparks, is Wayne eventually made up a lie about the gum -- saying after he chewed it for roughly a two-month span ... it helped him lose 35 pounds.

Sparks alleged Wayne used the lie to boost the company's stock -- "which he surreptitiously purchased under his family's name."

Gretzky, one of the greatest athletes in sports history, is now being sued for a lot of money.

Sports fans are pretty amazed by the story.

"I'm just shocked that you really can't lose weight by chewing gum," one fan wrote.

"Will be hard to prove the “weight loss gum” company isn’t also lying its pants off Will be hard to prove damages because the company was in decline anyways as it is complete snake oil and when people didn’t lose weight, they stopped buying Jerk suing will still get settlement," another fan wrote.

It will be interesting to see how this ends up.