The fullback is somewhat becoming a dying position in the NFL. Ben Mason, however, is looking to change that narrative.

Mason was Michigan’s own Swiss Army knife, lining up at fullback, defensive line and tight end. He also played a role on special teams for the Wolverines, so there really isn’t much that he can’t do.

Though his production at Mason might not jump off the page, the versatile fullback managed to showcase his talents fairly well at the Senior Bowl. In fact, he made some notable blocks that caught NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s eye.

“Keep an eye on Ben Mason, by the way. He’s already had a few nice lead blocks in the game,” Jeremiah said, via GBMWolverine. “He’s actually started a game on the defensive line, so he’s very versatile. A very tough kid.”

After showing scouts at the Senior Bowl how impactful he can be in the run game, Mason has been mentioned as a Day 3 selection.

With the NFL Draft a couple of months away, The Spun sat down with Ben Mason to discuss his experience at the Senior Bowl, thoughts on Jim Harbaugh’s tenure at Michigan, what fans can expect to see from him in the future, and more.

The Spun: I saw you had some nasty blocks at the Senior Bowl. What was that week like for you?

Ben Mason: It was just great to go out and compete with players from all around the country. I really appreciated the opportunity – it was an awesome event held by Jim Nagy. I really appreciate him and all the hard work he put in. I know it was a lot of work to make that event happen and all the players appreciated it. As far as what my week was like personally, I really enjoyed having the opportunity to showcase my entire skillset. At Michigan, I was asked to do a lot but never really had an opportunity in the passing game, so that was my main focus throughout the week, to show I can be effective in the passing game. I feel like I did a really good job doing that.

Keeping a close eye on #Michigan FB Ben Mason at the #SeniorBowl. Hearing some middle round grades floating around. He can block/catch the ball and provides special teams juice. Fun player to scout. #TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/pYxk7cPNif — Vinnie Calderone (@CenzoNFL) January 29, 2021

The Spun: You were on the same team with a handful of great running backs down in Mobile. Which one stood out to you the most?

BM: Michael Carter ran extremely hard. It’d definitely be fun to play on his team because you can tell that he saw the whole really well and once he saw it he went for it. You could also tell he liked contact. He’s just a really good back.

The Spun: The fullback is somewhat thought of as a dying position for some teams. What do you think you’ll bring to that position?

BM: First and foremost, you’re going to get an extremely physical dude. Very aggressive, loves going from point A to point B, and loves the process of arriving at point B. Along with that, you’re getting someone who’s really athletic, has soft hands when catching the ball, and can be used in the passing game as an absolute weapon. Special teams wise, I love coverage units and return unites. I’m a guy who’s going to contribute anywhere you ask him to.

The Spun: What went wrong for Michigan this past season?

BM: Honestly it comes down to us losing the second game of the year and never really being able to bounce back and get in a groove. We came out hot in the first game against Minnseota, but we were never able to replicate that performance. That’s what it really comes down to.

The Spun: Jim Harbaugh signed an extension. What are your thoughts on the job he has done in Ann Arbor?

BM: Coach Harbaugh was an unbelievable coach to play for. He’s a guy who really loves the game of football, and you can tell that basically everyone on the team believes in everything he stands for. He was an awesome coach to learn the game of football from. I learned a lot from him – both on and off the field – and he’s someone who I consider a close friend.

The Spun: Who do you think is Michigan’s quarterback for 2021?

BM: I don’t know. I think both guys who played last year did a good job in Cade McNamara and Joe Milton. It should be a good competition heading into the year, so it’ll be fun to see how that transpires.

The Spun: What do you prefer: trucking a linebacker or scoring a touchdown?

BM: Trucking a linebacker, definitely. There’s no better feeling than being on top of another linebacker.

The Spun: That being said, who was the toughest guy you went up against down in mobile?

BM: The kid from Purdue, Derrick Barnes, was a really stout linebacker. I liked his game.

The Spun: What would hearing your name called at the NFL Draft mean to you?

BM: It would mean everything. It’s something that I’ve been working for my entire life, but once that happens, the work doesn’t stop. I just can’t wait to get to an organization and be somebody who’s a great player.

Mason told The Spun that he met with a few teams that believe he’d be a strong fit for their system, although he didn’t single any of them out.

That being said, the 49ers, Packers, Patriots and Saints are just a few teams worth mentioning that utilize the fullback position. Perhaps they’ll have Mason on their radar when the NFL Draft comes around in April.

